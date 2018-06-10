Soldier Has Support From Friends

His family and friends said they are thankful he is still alive.

"I was glad he was alive," said Brett's father Stuart Wolf. "I didn't care about his legs or nothing, when I found out he was alive I was like 'woo hoo'."

"Thank God he didn't loose his life," said family friend Anna Diggs. "Unfortunately he lost his limbs but not his life and we're thankful for that."

Amy Lawson helped organize the event, even though Brett was not able to make it. Wolf is still in Washington recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center and back home friends gathered to share stories.

"I know when I was in a car wreck in high school he used to bring over movies and stuff because I know I couldn't get off the couch," she said. He's always been there for other people, his friends so I just figured it was right for us to be there for him."

"He liked to be the center of attention and he usually managed to do so before the night was over," Wolf said of his son. "Everybody just wishes the best for him. I want him to feel like he is a part of the community. I talked to him on the phone earlier and he got a little choked up. So did I. He is amazed too. He said to tell everybody 'hi' and he will be home as soon as he can and he will be the same old Brett he used to be."