Solving Smelly Sewer Situation

"We identified that it was a low-income area and that there was no way these people could pay for their own sewer without some kind of offset," explained Boone County Commissioner Karen Miller, "and we're doing everything we can to get the cost narrowed down."

The county commission has a $300,000 state grant, but Langdon doesn't think the community can pick up the rest of the bill.

"Whether we can pay it, I don't know," he admitted. "We would like to stay here as long as we could. But I'll tell you, if it gets rough, we'll have to sell out."

The county will bill area residents through higher property taxes for the next 20 years.

"We've had several meetings with the neighbors over the years," Miller added. "They're looking for a solution. Many of the individual homeowners are looking for solutions, but there just wasn't a good solution until now."

The Boone County Regional Sewer District estimates the project will cost about $950,000.