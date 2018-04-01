Some Guests Abuse The Gift Of Local Motel

KINGDOM CITY - After offering free rooms at the inn for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a local Super 8 motel manager was scammed by a few guests.

Scott Meislin, the motel manager, offered the free rooms to those visiting loved ones in Mid-Missouri who could not choose to leave for the holiday, including those in nursing homes, prisons, and rehab facilities.

However, a Super 8 worker said some guests were unappreciative of the gesture. The worker said some guests complained excessively about the rooms and one guest stole some of the motel towels. Meislin said a few guests abused the privilege because they checked in for the free rooms, but were not really visiting relatives.

Meislin said authorities were notified in some instances.

Despite a few "bad apples," Meislin said the promotion was a success and he anticipates the Super 8 will do it again next year.

"We're not going to let some bad apples ruin our Christmas," Meislin said.

Meislin said the motel did not ask for a debit or credit card to check guests in to the free rooms. He said that may help the motel hold guests accountable if they cause damage in the future.

A night at the Super 8 in Kingdom City normally costs $60. Meislin said it was once tradition for many hotels to provide this comfort to families, but many in the area have phased it out over the last decade.

Correction: We reported in this story originally that the manager stopped checking guests into free rooms on Christmas Day. While management did ask some unruly guests to leave, the Super 8 continued to offer the free rooms on Christmas Day. Guests who stayed for free on Christmas Eve received Christmas Day half off.