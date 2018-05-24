Some Missouri lawmakers push for ethics reform

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers say they plan to make another run at reforming the state's loose ethics laws, but campaign contribution limits probably won't be on the table.

The Kansas City Star reported state Rep. Noel Torpey is leading his party's effort in the House, and the Independence Republican believes GOP leaders are on board for some level of ethics legislation.

Missouri law allows lawmakers to accept unlimited gifts from lobbyists and take in unlimited campaign donations. It lets legislative staffers work as paid political consultants during the session and allows lawmakers to become professional lobbyists the moment they leave office.

Democratic strategist Brad Ketcher says a ballot measure seeking radical ethics reform has been drafted in case lawmakers do nothing when their session starts in January.