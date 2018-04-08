Some Missouri Residents Get Tax Extension

Renick resident Chris Aple is relieved to have more time.

"You got to give us breaks," he said. "We're just regular working people. Let them have a break."

But, you don't have to be affected by the tornadoes to extend your tax deadline until May 15.

"The only requirement is that you live in Boone County or one of the other counties," explained Billy Bryant of tax preparer H&R Block.

Then, you need to fill out a tax form and write in red ink at its top, "tornado" or "severe weather."

All other taxes must be postmarked by midnight Monday, April 17. Missouri's Department of Revenue has already received more than $2 million in taxes.