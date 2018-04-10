Some Missouri river sections reaching high levels

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities are monitoring high water levels along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers in southwest Missouri to determine if sections of the rivers have to be closed to paddlers for the Memorial Day weekend.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways spokeswoman Dena Matteson says it's difficult to predict several days in advance whether rivers will reach flood stage but both rivers can rise rapidly.

But Matteson told The Springfield News Leader they close the river sections when areas rise above flood levels.

A section of the Current River was closed Wednesday because of the rain from Tuesday. Matteson said paddlers should check with the ONSR social media to see if sections have been closed.