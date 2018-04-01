Some Parents Upset about Gap in Virtual School

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - For the first time this fall, Missouri will offer hundreds of students statewide a chance to take online courses for free. But many parents are upset because middle-school students will be left out for now. A state law requires the education department to create a "virtual school" for students in kindergarten through high school. But the agency decided to start in stages. Kindergarten to fifth grade and high school is set for the upcoming school year, but a sixth through eighth grade program won't happen until the next year. That annoys Garry Jones of Kansas City, the father of a 12-year-old who's home schooled because of allergies and asthma. Jones is especially frustrated because he heads Missourians for Online Education -- the group that pushed for the programs.