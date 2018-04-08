Some Students Selling Free Bowl Tickets

Oshinsky and his roommates took their tickets to the Internet and sold eight of them on a ticket Web site called stubhub.com.

"This was a chance to make easy money, we had really no cost to us. We waited 90 minutes in line and that was it," said Oshinsky. "Last night we made $270 off it, and maybe another $270-$300 more off of waking up and going to Mizzou Arena."

Not exactly what the athletic department had in mind.

"We gave the tickets in good faith, and hope that our students will use them for the reason that they were given out," said MU Associate Athletic Director Eric Morrison. "But we also understand we can't watch them once they go out with the tickets, just like any other fan that buys a ticket to one of our events."

KOMU News found another 50 student tickets for sale online Tuesday night.