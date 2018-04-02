Son charged in mother's death at a Springfield-area home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother at a home just east of the Springfield city limits.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that Conner Jacob Cox, of Springfield, is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Angela Cox.



The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Angela Cox's husband found her dead Tuesday from an apparent gunshot wound after coming home from work. Her son was taken into custody early Wednesday in Taney County.

