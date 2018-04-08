Son Charged With Death of Father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 20 year old man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father in Kansas City. Police say Craig Moke is jailed without bail after the slaying of his 46 year old father William Moke, whose body was found in his neighbor's yard at about daybreak Tuesday. He had been shot several times with a shotgun. Neighbor Carrie Pacey described Moke as a good neighbor who had fixed her air conditioner last summer. She said Moke often rode his bike and spoke fondly about his family.