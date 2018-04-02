Son of the Glory Days

He's a teacher, a coach, a father. He likes football and us government. His players call him coach, to his students he is Mr. Devine, and their parents know him as the son of a Missouri football legend.

"They'll come and they'll ask me for their parents if I'm related and I say yes. So that's kind of fun just to have a little extra connection," said Dan "Tiger" Devine Jr.

He is Dan Devine Jr. son of Dan Devine, the coach that brought the glory back to Missouri football in the 1960's.

Devine's family came to Mizzou in 1958 when he was just six years old. His father went on to be one of the most successful coaches in Missouri history.

"Don Faurot was excited for him because Dan related to me, he said 'Fred, the thing I liked about Dan was we never discussed salary, we discussed football,'" said Fred Wappel, Missouri head athletic trainer.

Tiger, as his father nicknamed him, loved his childhood of being a coach's son.

"I got the best seat in the house, I was on the sideline, I was the ball boy, I got to be in the locker room, got to go to practices. Just a lot of special privileges," he said.

All grown up now, Devine Jr. is the spitting image of his dad, he's even followed his footsteps of being a coach.

"The thing that you are around the most is the thing that you have a lot of interest in and I was around Missouri football," Devine explained.

But you won't see many interviews with him on TV or read about his team in the newspaper. Tiger decided long ago, college football wasn't his calling.

"High school football you really had to be a coach, and in college you had to recruit and pro, it was a job."

So Tiger stuck with his number one goal, teaching. He's taught at Jefferson Jr. High School and coached the Cyclone football team for years, a job his father was proud of.

When Devine Sr. left Missouri in 1970, he left a legacy that will never be forgotten. When he passed away in 2004, he left a memory that Missouri fans will always cherish. But to his son, he will always be remembered for his most important job, dad.

"He is that person that you look up to, that one you aspire to be like, that person you seek approval from, he's that person you put up on a pedestal and hope that someday you can match up a little bit to him."