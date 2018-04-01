Son of Woman Fused to Chair Pleads to Abuse

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man pleaded guilty to elder abuse after his 74-year-old mother was left sitting in a vinyl recliner for so long that her skin partially fused to the chair.

Fifty-three-year-old James Owens, of Independence, was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court. Owen also admitted to a forgery charge that stemmed from cashing a Social Security check after his mother died of an apparent stroke.

Police were called after Owens' mother, Carol Brown, was taken to a hospital last October and found to have a maggot infestation.

Court records show Owens told a state official he left his mother in the chair for five days because he was honoring her wishes to die in her Independence home.