Son waits 2 hours to call 911, Mom Dies of Overdose

Webster County authorities say 25 year old Lucas Maupin of Marshfield delayed calling because he was afraid he'd be busted for illegal drug possession. Webster County prosecutors say the death could have been avoided had Maupin called for help sooner. 51 year old Renee Maupin died at a Springfield hospital Saturday, and an autopsy showed several kinds of drugs in her system. Prosecutors charged Lucas Maupin with felony involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. Records show he told police he knew the pills were illegal, but he was trying to get his mother off other medication.