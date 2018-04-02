Sooners' Sampson Heads to Hoosiers

Sampson led the Sooners to 11 NCAA tournaments and one NIT in 12 seasons at Norman, Okla. His 2002 team beat Missouri in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Final Four but lost to Indiana under Coach Mike Davis, whom Sampson replaces.

Sampson's Oklahoma teams had nine straight seasons with at least 20 wins, and were 279-109 overall. But, he leaves OU while the school is waiting for April's NCAA infractions hearing over excessive phone calls from Sooner coaches to potential recruits.

Sampson's move to the Big 10 Conference means four Big 12 schools will have new men's basketball coaches next season: Sampson's replacement, Missouri's Mike Anderson, Kansas State's Bob Huggins, and Iowa State's Greg McDermott.