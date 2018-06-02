Sophmore Henning Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball sophomore outside hitter Lisa Henning has been named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career following a career week while guiding Mizzou to a pair of wins over rival Kansas and Texas Tech. Henning becomes the third Tiger to bring home Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season after she averaged 6.12 kills per set on .302 hitting in a pair of Tiger wins last week.



Henning joins classmate Molly Kreklow and senior Brittney Brimmage as the third Tiger to take home Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season as Mizzou leads the Big 12 with three Player of the Week selections in 2011. Also, Henning's weekly honor is Mizzou's 19th Big 12 weekly award since the beginning of the 2010 season, a league-best in that span.