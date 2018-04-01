Sounds of Celebration

The Columbia Police Department said the holiday weekend was less busy in terms of fireworks complaints.

Sgt. Barbara Buck said there were almost 100 less complaint calls this year than last year in all of Boone County.

In 2009, Boone County recieved 433 complaint calls, most of which went directly to the Columbia Police Department. This year, Boone County recieved 337 complaints.

Sgt. Buck also said the fact that the fourth fell on a Saturday last year rather than a Sunday may account for the greater amount of complaints.

Setting off fireworks is not permitted inside Columbia city limits.

A Boone County Hospital Representative said five patients came into the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries over the Fourth of July weekend.

The representative added that five is an average number for the holiday weekend and none of the injuries were serious.