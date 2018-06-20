Source Complains about Interview Edits

Earlier this week, KOMU aired a story about a California woman who came to mid-Missouri to question the exoneration of Columbia Police Officers. The story followed a controversial SWAT team raid looking for drugs in a Columbia home. In this week's Your View, KOMU 8's Sarah Hill introduces us to one source who didn't like how she was edited.

In the original story, marijuana advocate Angela Bacca said, "There's a big marijuana network throughout the country for medical marijuana I know that's going to sound scary to some people." KOMU 8 News countered that statement with Columbia Police spokesperson Jessica Haden, who said, "Mr. Rosenthal was very up front. He wants to fight for the legalization of marijuana and he wants us to be his battleground."

Bacca wrote to criticize our coverage because it didn't discuss the items of her appeal.

"We had some really relevant points and I talked a lot about the appeal and the facts of the appeal and all of that got cut down - it was cut out completely and it's just that I'm angry about the SWAT raid and a lot of people are angry about the SWAT raid, that's irrelevant, and I wish the story would have been more focused on the details of our appeal," Bacca said.

Bacca went on to say that KOMU portrayed her as an outside agitator.

"The clip you showed from the police department was of a woman who has never spoke with Ed nor myself and has no knowledge of our intentions," Bacca said. "We are not in Missouri to legalize marijuana, rather, offer our support to the citizens here in reforming law enforcement."

For television things frequently must be edited down, due to a limited amount of time to cover a wide variety of news.

"Sadly, we have to sometimes put complicated isses into a minute or a minute and a half on television so we have to do a lot of editing and decide what to air," KOMU's News Director Stacey Woelfel said. "In this case, and I think it is often the case, we didn't choose what the source would have chosen and and I think they were disappointed with that."