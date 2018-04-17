Source: LeVota subject of intern's sexual harassment claim

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A person familiar with the investigation said the Missouri Senate is looking into a sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Paul LeVota after two college students abruptly left their internships at his office.

The person told The Associated Press on Friday that the Senate's investigation focused on an intern's sexual harassment complaint. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

LeVota previously said that only the Senate was investigating after the interns' departures. On Friday, LeVota sidestepped questions about the investigation's focus.

The Senate hasn't detailed its investigation but hired an attorney in response to a "workplace harassment complaint."

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey said Thursday, after a closed-door meeting, he plans to release the investigation's findings next week