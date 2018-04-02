South Callaway firefighters use grant to distribute smoke alarms

Photo courtesy of Mariah Kulkin.

COLUMBIA - A $2,000 donation will help protect South Callaway residents from potentially deadly house fires.

Safeco Insurance's Protecting What Matters program provided the South Callaway Volunteer Fire Department with the funds so firefighters can distribute smoke detectors to homes that need them.

Teaching residents about fire safety was also part of the initiative. The fire department taught people CPR, first aid and disaster preparedness at South Callaway Elementary School. The importance of checking fire alarms and the training firefighters go through were also highlighted at the event.

The Naught-Naught Agency helped sponsor the event. Insurance agent Tammy Wickham said she wrote the grant and that it's a great opportunity to help other people.

"We're committed to helping individuals and families in the Fulton community protect what matters most," Wickham said. "With the support of Safeco Insurance's Protecting What Matters program, I'm proud of our partnership with the South Callaway Volunteer Fire Department and of our ability to provide this important class to help our community stay safe."

According to its website, the South Callaway Fire Protection District covers 175-square miles and has five fire stations. KOMU 8 News reached out to the fire department and did not get any response.

For fire safety tips, like how to safely keep your home warm this winter, visit the Missouri Department of Public Safety.