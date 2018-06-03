South Carolina Slips Past Mizzou Tennis

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, March 03 2013 Mar 3, 2013 Sunday, March 03, 2013 8:37:05 PM CST March 03, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Mizzou Athletics

COLUMBIA - No. 43 South Carolina recorded a narrow 4-3 over the No. 71 Mizzou Tennis team Sunday afternoon at the Green Tennis Center. The loss dropped Mizzou's record to 6-3 overall and 0-2 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Gamecocks improved to 8-4 and 1-1.

South Carolina went up 1-0 after earning the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3. The Gamecock's top doubles team of Jaklin Alawi and Dominika Kanakova defeated junior Cierra Gaytan-Leach and sophomore Elisha Gabb, 8-3. At No. 3, South Carolina's Elixane Lechemia and Ximena Siles Luna prevailed over sophomore Alex Clark and freshman Madison Rhyer, 8-5.

South Carolina increased its lead to 2-0 when Gabb retired at No. 3 singles down 5-0 to No. 58 Lechemia.

Senior Maria Christensen continued her hot play as she dispatched Kanakova, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 4 action. The win, which brought Mizzou within 2-1, was the ninth consecutive for Christensen, who is a perfect 9-0 in dual matches this spring.

South Carolina's Katerina Popova, ranked 108th nationally, defeated junior Rachel Stuhlmann at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-2, for a 3-1 Gamecock advantage.

Mizzou used wins at No. 1 and No. 5 singles to knot the match at 3-3. At No. 1, No. 107 Gaytan-Leach earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 69 Alawi to mark Gaytan-Leach's second victory over Alawi this season. After winning the first set 7-5, Clark fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to take the set 7-6 (7-5) and earn her seventh dual win this spring and tie the score at 3-3.

At No. 6 singles, South Carolina's Ximena Siles Luna prevailed over Rhyner, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the match win for the Gamecocks.

The Tigers hit the road next weekend to continue SEC play. Mizzou takes on No. 53 Kentucky on Friday, March 8 at 3 p.m. CT before facing No. 12 Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 70°
10am 74°
11am 78°
12pm 80°