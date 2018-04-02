South Dakota State Beats Missouri State In 2 OT

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Zach Zenner scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime, and South Dakota State spoiled Missouri State's homecoming with a 43-36 win Saturday.



Austin Sumner threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Dale Moss to keep the Jackrabbits (3-6, 2-4 Missouri Valley) alive in the first overtime. MSU had gone ahead on a 1-yard TD run by Trevor Wooden, who also threw four touchdown passes.



Austin Witmer was wide right on a potentially game-winning 32-yard field goal with 1:13 left in regulation for the Bears (1-8, 1-5). They couldn't get a first down after Zenner's score and remained winless against South Dakota State, which joined the MVFC in 2008.



Sumner found Moss for two scores and Aaron Rollin and Brandon Hubert for one apiece. Tyrel Kool added a rushing TD.



Wooden had 231 yards passing, with one interception, plus 107 on the ground.