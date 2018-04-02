South Farm to Host Annual Showcase

South Farm in Columbia is preparing for its annual showcase. The event takes place tomorrow from 10 in the morning until four in the afternoon. Everyone has a chance to take part in educational entertainment including bug eating, cockroach racing and a corn maze.

"The South Farm Showcase kind of allows us to open up and let the public see some of the diversity we have to offer, what we're researching and how that benefits the state of Missouri."

About 1,500 people attended the showcase last year. It's free to the public.