South Gifford Woman Faces Drug and Stolen Property Charges

MACON - Sheriff Robert Dawson announced Thursday that Lynette M. Roberts, 21, will face charges of nine counts of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia - Methamphetamine and one count of Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest came after an investigation into area burglaries in southern Adair and northern Macon Counties. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash only, and she remains in custody.

On April 6, 2012, deputies of the Macon and Adair County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Roberts home in South Gifford. Deputies found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. Those stolen items ranged from generators, power tools, chainsaws and hunting gear.

During the search, Roberts was arrested on a probation warrant out of Adair County. Frank Salsberry age 22 of Kirksville, was arrested for Possession Of Controlled Substance, Possession Of Up To 35 Grams Marijuana, and Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia - Methamphetamine. He was released from the Macon County Jail after paying a $30,000 surety bond on April 12, 2012.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department was assisted with the investigation by the Adair County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.