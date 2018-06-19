South Providence Bike Path to Get a Makeover

COLUMBIA - The South Providence bike path is getting a makeover, and it should make it safer for bike-riders.

Columbia Public Works is trying to slow and retain storm water runoff when it rains to help keep the bikeway as dry as possible. Money for the project will come from a non-motorized transportation grant and will cost about $108,000.

Bikers should expect some temporary trail closures until spring 2013.