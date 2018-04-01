Southeast Man Gets Shot to Death After Property Dispute

By: The Associated Press

PATTERSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is dead and another man is in custody after an apparent dispute over property.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office says 41-year-old Carl Streeval, who lived near Patterson, was found dead Monday evening. Sheriff Dean Finch says Streeval called police and said he had been shot by his step-father-in-law. He was dead when authorities arrived.

KFVS reports the suspect was standing in the front yard when officers arrived.

Finch says the shooting apparently stemmed from an ongoing property dispute at the victim's home.