Southeast Missouri boy hospitalized after being shot in leg

The Associated Press

SENATH (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Missouri's Dunklin County are investigating a weekend shooting that wounded a 4-year-old boy.

Sheriff Bob Holder said the boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon near the 1,700-resident town of Senath.

Holder said the boy was initially treated at a hospital in Kennett before being flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

The boy was reported in stable condition Sunday, though his medical status wasn't immediately clear Monday.