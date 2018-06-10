Southeast Missouri coroner convicted of theft

PERRYVILLE (AP) — A jury has convicted a southeast Missouri coroner of theft.

Herbert Miller, Perry County coroner since 1995, was charged in 2014 with theft and financial exploitation of the elderly.

The Southeast Missourian reports testimony in the trial began Wednesday, and wrapped up Thursday evening, with the jury finding Miller guilty on both charges.

He was accused of taking advantage of an elderly woman when he wrote thousands of dollars in checks from her account.

Miller testified he was unaware of the responsibilities of serving as someone's power of attorney or trustee and said the checks made to "cash" were used to purchase items for the victim and so she could have cash on hand.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 11.