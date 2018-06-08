Southeast Missouri inmates recaptured after search

By: The Associated Press

FREDERICKTOWN (AP) - A sheriff in southeastern Missouri says two inmates have been recaptured after escaping from the county jail.

Madison County Sheriff Robert Spain says 22-year-old Matthew Carver and 18-year-old Tyler Stephens scaled a recreation yard fence at the jail a little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He says the men were found a few blocks away from the jail around 8 p.m.

It's unclear how the men were recaptured.

Carver has a first-degree robbery charge pending in St. Francois County. Stephens was previously incarcerated for felony stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and burglary.

Spain says the men will face additional charges. It wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys.