Southeast Missouri Killing Unsolved After 30 Years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Thirty years after a southeast Missouri woman was killed, friends and relatives still hold out hope that the killer will be brought to justice.

Deborah Manning left her mother and stepfather's home in Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 p.m. on July 4, 1983. An off-duty police officer found her naked body shortly after midnight on July 5 on a dark, lonely road between Chaffee and Delta. The 27-year-old victim had been stabbed to death.

Manning's best friend, Sharon Rucker, told the Southeast Missourian that she wonders if the killer would return and hurt other relatives, or other innocent women.

Police plan to re-interview witnesses this summer.