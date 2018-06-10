Southeast Missouri man accused in death of his wife

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is facing charges in the death of his wife.

KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau reports that 62-year-old George Dawson Jr. of New Madrid is charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. He is jailed on $150,000 bond.

Police were called Wednesday night after 59-year-old Jane Dawson was hit by a car. She died at the scene.

Police say Dawson told officers he and his wife were arguing and his wife tried to attack him with a crucifix while outside their home. Police say Dawson told them he drove away and accidentally ran over his wife in the process, then drove to his son's home.

Police say Dawson admitted drinking before fatally striking his wife.