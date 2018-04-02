Southeast Missouri man accused of killing his estranged wife

By: The Associated Press

PERRYVILLE (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is accused of killing his estranged wife and seriously injuring her friend.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 42-year-old Joseph Rutledge of Perry County is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond on charges that include first-degree murder.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department says Rutledge rammed a car driven by 49-year-old Mary Rutledge several times Saturday along a Perry County road. Authorities Rutledge then shot his wife once, killing her, before shooting her friend, 54-year-old Robert Edwards.

Edwards was flown to a hospital in St. Louis. Mary Rutledge was pronounced dead at the scene.