Southeast Missouri Man Accused of Killing Wife
KENNETT (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife.
The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that 51-year-old Allan Branum of Kennett is accused of killing his wife, Regena. She was shot in the head on Thursday and taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where she later died.
Authorities say the husband and wife were arguing after he admitted to an affair that occurred about a year ago.
Branum is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.
