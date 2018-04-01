Southeast Missouri man gets prison term for drug death

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been ordered to spend 12 years in prison in connection with drug and manslaughter counts linked to a woman's 2012 drug-injection death.

Online court records show that 37-year-old Glenn David Morgan of Holcomb was sentenced Wednesday in Dunklin County to seven years in prison on an involuntary manslaughter count. A judge also tacked on a five-year prison term for Morgan's possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

Authorities alleged that Morgan caused Autumn Medley's death by injecting her with a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Medley's body was later found on a road near Gibson.