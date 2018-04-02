Southeast Missouri Officer Killed in Crash

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 28-year-old police officer from the southeast Missouri town of Caruthersville is dead after a suspect crashed into his squad car.



Evan Burns died early Tuesday. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says deputies spotted a stolen Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 55 about 12:30 a.m., and began a chase. When the SUV left the interstate and went on Highway 84, Burns and another Caruthersville officer, Richard Altice, set up spike strips.



The suspect's SUV struck Altice's car then rammed into Burn's car. Burns died on impact.



Altice is hospitalized, but details were not released.



The suspect is in custody. Charges were not filed by mid-morning Tuesday. Authorities say the man was wanted in O'Fallon, Mo., for allegedly setting his step-father on fire and stealing the SUV.