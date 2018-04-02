Southeast Missouri Pastor Accused of Molesting Children

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (AP) - The pastor of a small church in southeast Missouri is accused of molesting three children, and a law enforcement official says additional charges are likely.

Mississippi County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 36-year-old Kenneth Neal Allen with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. He is jailed without bond and does not yet have an attorney. Allen faces arraignment on Wednesday.

Sheriff Keith Moore says the victims are under the age of 13, but he declined to be more specific. More says as many as four other children may have also been victimized, and further charges could be filed within days.

Allen is pastor of Grace Apostolic Church in East Prairie. The church does not have a listed phone number.