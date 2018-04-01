Southeast Missouri State to Honor St. Louis Alumni

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON - The alumni association of Southeast Missouri State University will be honoring some of its most accomplished graduates in the St. Louis area.

The 13th annual "Southeast Salutes" reception takes place Thursday in Clayton.

This year's honorees include retired teachers Dan and Marilyn Glore, of Arnold; public relations executive Lynese Hoffman; former Fox C-6 schools superintendent Charles Hudson; and juvenile counselor Phil Robinson.