Southeast Missouri State University confirms 29 mumps cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University is reporting 29 confirmed cases of mumps, and officials say the number is expected to grow.

The Southeast Missourian reports state health officials are recommending that students consider getting a third dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

University official Bruce Skinner says the vaccination will help protect students from the viral infection and reduce the severity of symptoms for those who may have been exposed.

The first cases of mumps at the university were reported in February.

University officials say the viral infection is transmitted through direct contact with respiratory secretions or saliva, or indirectly through affected objects. They say students are most at risk in large gatherings of people inside houses or other small areas or through prolonged, close contact with others.