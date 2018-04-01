Southeast Missouri woman accused of killing her boyfriend

By: The Associated Press

HAYTI (AP) — A woman from southeast Missouri is accused of killing her boyfriend.

KFVS-TV reports that 37-year-old Lisa Hooper of Hayti is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is jailed without bond.

Authorities say 28-year-old John Thomas was fatally shot Monday night after he and Hooper argued inside a car in Hayti. Officers were called about an accidental shooting, but Police Chief Paul Sheckell says the investigation indicated the shooting was intentional.

Authorities haven't named a possible motive yet.