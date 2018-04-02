Southeastern Conference History Shows Championship Success

COLUMBIA - It's official... Mizzou is now a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers start date in the league, July First, is here. Mizzou and Texas A&M join the SEC from the Big 12, giving the SEC 14 teams.

It's a conference just five months shy of its 80th anniversary. December 8 & 9 1932, thirteen Southern conference members: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Sewanee (University of the South), Tennessee, Tulane and Vanderbilt, formed the Southeastern Conference.

In its first season as the SEC, the conference put its name on the national championship map when LSU won the outdoor track & field title in 1933. The second championship title came in 1940 when LSU picked up another track trophy.

On December 13, 1940, Sewanee left the SEC, leaving the league with 12 members. In the next 23 years, the Southeastern onference would pick up 14 more national trophies with the help of Kentucky and LSU. The Wildcats won the first NCAA Men's Basketball trophy in 1948 after finishing with a 36-3 record and beating Baylor in the final. They became back to back champions winning another title in 1949 before picking up two more in 1951 and 1958.. all under coach Adolph Rupp.

The University of Tennessee put the SEC on the map for football in 1951 when the Volunteers won the conference's first ever national championship. Auburn won the title in 1957, followed by LSU a year later in 1958. Ole Miss won in 1960, followed by Alabama wins in 1961 and 1964. LSU won its second track championship in 1942 followed by wins in 1947 and 1955. Tulane won its first title in 1959 for tennis.

In 1964, Georgia Tech parted ways with the SEC, then Tulane left the league in 1966. While the conference continued to shrink, the success continued to grow. Alabama continued its winning streak in football, earning back to back national championships before bringing home another title in 1973, and back to back titles again in '78 and '79; Georgia took the crown in 1980.

In total, the SEC won 33 national titles until 1991. In that year, the SEC expanded from ten members to twelve, adding the South Carolina Gamecocks of the Metro Conference, and the Arkansas Razorbacks of the Southwest Conference. Over the next 21 years, the SEC continued to show its strength by winning a total of 168 national championships: including 10 in football and the last six in a row.

This past academic season, the Southeastern Conference won 9 national championships overall. The SEC shows no signs at all of slowing down. Monday, July 2nd, will be Missouri's first official business day as an SEC member.