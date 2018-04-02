Southern Boone Board of Ed. to Release Investigation Information

ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Board of Eduaction will hold a press conference Friday to release findings from an ongoing investigation into claims made by former Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Deffenbaugh.

The press conference will begin at 4 p.m. Friday in the new middle school cafeteria/multipurpose room.

In her resignation letter, Deffernbaugh accused superintendent Charloette Miller of mismanagment.