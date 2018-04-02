Southern Boone Eagles 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Kirksville
|Away
|L
|22-51
|8-31
|Tolton-Calvary
|Home
|W
|61-0
|9-7
|School of the Osage
|
Away
|L
|32-38
|9-14
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|L
|18-43
|9-21
|California
|Home
|L
|0-42
|9-28
|Warsaw
|Away
|L
|14-25
|10-5
|Versailles
|Away
|L
|8-16
|10-12
|Eldon
|Home
|L
|12-14
|10-19
|Hallsville
|Away
|L
|14-16
|10-25
|Centralia
|Away
|L
|6-48
|
Several key players return on offense. Senior quarterback Nathan Walls returns but Coach VanDeZande also expects junior quarterback Brice Mueller to see plenty of playing time.
The defense has a couple of holes to fill but also has some prominenet starters returning. The depth will be at linebacker and in the secondary.
Coach: Roger VanDeZande (entering 4th season)
Quarterback: Sr. Nathan Walls
Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)
Last Season: 6-6
Pigskin's Pick: 6-3
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
