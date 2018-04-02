Southern Boone Eagles 2012

Several key players return on offense. Senior quarterback Nathan Walls returns but Coach VanDeZande also expects junior quarterback Brice Mueller to see plenty of playing time.

The defense has a couple of holes to fill but also has some prominenet starters returning. The depth will be at linebacker and in the secondary.

Coach: Roger VanDeZande (entering 4th season)

Quarterback: Sr. Nathan Walls

Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 6-6

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

