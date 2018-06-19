Southern Boone High Stages Drunk Driving Accident

ASHLAND - Southern Boone R-1 High School students witnessed a staged car accident Wednesday to build awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Department, and Southern Boone County Fire Department helped to set up this lesson for the students.The juniors and seniors at the high school were dismissed from class so they could watch what happens when there is an accident involving an impaired driver.

Firefighter Price Nichols said, "The drunk driving, the texting while driving, it kills. That's just the bottom line: someone is going to die when you're involved in a situation like this."

Sheriff's deputy Trevor Fowler said it is important to get this information out to young drivers, especially because their prom is this weekend. Students were urged not to drink and drive, and, if they do drink, to make sure to call an adult to pick them up.

The fake car accident involved two cars, and the student that caused the accident pretended to be drunk. The car that he "hit" had three teenaged girls in it. One accident victim was set up with make-up and fake blood to show she died on the scene.

Fuller got help from Christopher Brennan and helicopter company Air Methods to simulate a helicopter evacuation from the scene.

Sergeant Brian Leer said it is important to show the students what can happen in a situation like a drunk driving accident. The firefighters and paramedics acted as if they had actually been called to a deadly accident.

Students saw firefighters use the jaws of life to rescue one girl out of the destroyed car, a field sobriety test administered to the drunk driver, and the two girls carted away by EMTs.