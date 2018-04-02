Southern Boone Learning Garden Receives Grant

ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Learning Garden (SBLG) has received a $475,000 Missouri Foundation for Health grant to form a Southern Boone Healthy Community Partnership (HCP).

The five-year grant was received as part of the foundations' Community Health and Prevention program, and will be used to conduct a community health needs assessment, develop a Walking School Bus program in the Southern Boone School District, conduct youth gardening workshops, provide professional development to integrate the garden into instruction and expand SLBG services to include the middle and high school.

The SBLG is partnered with the City of Ashland, Southern Boone County R-1 School District, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, the PedNet Coalition, University of Missouri Extension's Healthy Lifestyle Initiative, the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and other local agencies, organizations and businesses.

The SBLG started in 2007 and regularly serves more than 700 students and has over 60 volunteers.