Southern Boone Wins High School Boys Disctrict Soccer

6 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, November 03 2011 Nov 3, 2011 Thursday, November 03, 2011 8:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2011 in Sports
By: Michelle Schuelke
ASHLAND - High school boys soccer district 11 championship were on the line on the muddy fields in Ashland on Thursday night.

In the first half Stover's Danny Johansoon missed wide left, keeping the score at 0. Later in the first half Southern Boone's Jacob Himmelberg crosses the ball and Todd Haslag scores, bringing the score 1-0. Southern Boone took the lead.

Alan Leal settles the ball and scores further into the first half, Southern Boone 2-0. Southern Boone wins 5-0 and will advance to sectionals.

 

