Southern Columbia home destroyed in fire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Firefighters extinguished a house fire early Sunday morning in southern Columbia.

Firecrews arrived at the 2400 block of Carter Lane around 3:30 a.m where they saw flames coming from the windows, roof, and south gable end of the home. The Columbia Fire Department said there was not anyone home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The fire took 20 minutes to put out. Columbia Assistant Fire Marshal Brian Davison said the cause of the fire is unknown.

A preliminary damage estimate is set at $65,000.