Southern Illinois Beats Southeast Missouri in Opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Jewel Hamtpon rushed for three touchdowns, Paul McIntosh threw for 246 yards and another score, and Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri State 38-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Hampton scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, then added touchdowns of 23 yards and 7 yards in the third. He finished with 64 yards rushing for the Salukis. Steve Strother led the team with 81 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run for the game's first score.

McIntosh connected with Cam Fuller on a 70-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Fuller had 112 yards receiving, and the Salukis totaled 494 yards of total offense. Jackson MacLachlan added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Redhawks' Matt Scheible tallied 114 yards on 14 of 23 passing, including a 5-yard touchdown to D.J. Foster, and Drew Geldbach kicked a 35-yard field goal.