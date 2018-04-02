Southern Missouri death investigated as a homicide

VANZANT (AP) — Authorities are investigating a man's death in southern Missouri as a homicide.

KOLR-TV reports that 51-year-old Walter Jerome Massey was found dead earlier this week, lying on the ground along a Douglas County road.

Deputies were originally called to the scene near Vanzant on a domestic disturbance call. Massey had a head wound, but Douglas County investigators say an autopsy determined the head wound didn't kill him.

Toxicology and blood tests are being done and further investigation is still underway.