Southwest Airlines to Cease Branson Operations

BRANSON - Southwest Airlines has announced plans to drop service to Branson and two other cities.

The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it will cease operations on June 7 at Branson Airport, Key West International Airport and Jackson-Evers International Airport.

Southwest executive vice president and chief commercial officer Bob Jordan said in a news release that there isn't enough demand to profitably serve the markets.

The airline began service to Jackson-Evers International in 1997. The airline added the Branson and Key West airports in 2012 as part of its integration with subsidiary AirTran.

Southwest said there would be no disruption to reservations over the next six months. Employees at the three locations would be given the opportunity to transfer to other jobs within the airline after operations cease.