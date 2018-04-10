Southwest Missouri lawmaker Lant injured in vehicle crash

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Rep. Bill Lant has been hospitalized after a car crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says Lant went off Interstate 49 in a Chevrolet Impala about 9:15 a.m. Monday in McDonald County and struck a road sign.

The report describes his injuries as "moderate." He went to Freeman Hospital West in nearby Joplin.

In a Monday email to lawmakers and staff, House Speaker Todd Richardson said Lant was taken to an intensive care unit. Richardson says there "is reason to be optimistic at this time."

Lant's office referred comment to the House chief clerk, who did not immediately return an AP request for comment Monday.

Lant is a Republican from Pineville in southwest Missouri. He represents Newton and McDonald counties and has been in office since 2011.