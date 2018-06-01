Southwest Missouri Man Accused Of Stealing And Crashing Car

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is accused of stealing and crashing a Cadillac during a test drive after shoving the owner out of the vehicle.

KOLR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/11iVT0h ) 29-year-old Jason Pettigrew, of Springfield, is charged with tampering, theft and leaving the scene of an accident. He remained jailed Thursday on $15,000 bond.

Springfield police say Pettigrew arranged to test-drive a 1998 Cadillac Catera with the owner, Mark Waskoviak.

Waskoviak told police he refused along the way to let Pettigrew take the car alone to a mechanic for an inspection. Police said Pettigrew kicked and pushed Waskoviak out of the car at an intersection, crashed into another car and drove off. Police found him later Tuesday.

Pettigrew did not have a lawyer Thursday and does not have a listed phone number.